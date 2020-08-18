CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Position Boosted by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,984,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,440 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for 4.1% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of CME Group worth $322,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CME. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 397.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 55.6% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard bought 1,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $178.10 per share, for a total transaction of $218,884.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $356,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Shepard bought 771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $178.10 per share, for a total transaction of $137,315.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 771 shares in the company, valued at $137,315.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.72. 75,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,404. CME Group Inc has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $225.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.85. The firm has a market cap of $61.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 46.39%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on CME Group from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on CME Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CME Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on CME Group from $196.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.88.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.