CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 849,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140,980 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.24% of CME Group worth $138,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 420,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 12,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.07. The company had a trading volume of 30,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $61.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.85. CME Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 46.39%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total transaction of $1,323,120.00. Also, Director William R. Shepard bought 771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $178.10 per share, for a total transaction of $137,315.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,315.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.88.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.