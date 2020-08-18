CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,390,000 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the January 15th total of 5,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cfra upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.97.

CMS Energy stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,058,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,276. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $46.03 and a 12-month high of $69.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.64.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.46%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 875 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $48,790.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,969.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 780 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $49,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,910 shares of company stock worth $348,232. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1,232.4% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 420.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

