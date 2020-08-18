Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s 3rd Largest Position

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,148,354 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 8,136 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 7.9% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL owned 0.07% of Comcast worth $122,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,299,000. Portsea Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,776,000. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX now owns 477,512 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,613,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 492,114 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $19,183,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 499.4% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 36,281 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 30,228 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $43.54. The company had a trading volume of 8,716,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,515,900. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.