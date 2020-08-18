Comerica Bank Buys 6,147 Shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.12% of Easterly Government Properties worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1,722.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEA opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 241.50 and a beta of 0.44.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.78 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 3.10%. Easterly Government Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 86.67%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DEA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.29.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $143,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,050.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $127,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,182.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,471 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,696 in the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

