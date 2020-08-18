Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Scotiabank

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $14.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 67.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HRUFF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Get Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

HRUFF traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.78. 4,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,017. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.41.

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at December 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 41 million square feet.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.