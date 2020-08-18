Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 613,800 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the April 15th total of 491,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have issued reports on BBCP. Zacks Investment Research cut Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Concrete Pumping in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Concrete Pumping from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine cut Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Concrete Pumping from $4.50 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.04.

In other Concrete Pumping news, Director Brent M. Stevens sold 99,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $383,013.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 957,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,685,801.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brent M. Stevens sold 42,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $161,213.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 957,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,786.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,513 shares of company stock worth $580,043 in the last 90 days. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 26.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBCP stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $3.99. The company had a trading volume of 240 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,648. Concrete Pumping has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average is $3.76. The company has a market cap of $225.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.22.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($1.06). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 18.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $74.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Concrete Pumping will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

