Conning Inc. Buys 700 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Conning Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10,000.0% in the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,083.3% during the first quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.25. 2,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,645. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $110.05 and a one year high of $186.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.77.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

