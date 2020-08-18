Conning Inc. Cuts Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Conning Inc. trimmed its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 39,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in NextEra Energy by 14.1% in the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 3.2% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $103,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $282.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,101. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $174.80 and a twelve month high of $289.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $269.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.08. The firm has a market cap of $137.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $1,744,764.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,048,748.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 8,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $2,500,020.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 86,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,749,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,082 shares of company stock valued at $9,968,924 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Argus raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Vertical Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.47.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

