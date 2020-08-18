Conning Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Conning Inc. lowered its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 14,703 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 38.7% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 72,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,322,000 after acquiring an additional 20,154 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,244 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $209.10. 46,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,021,767. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $221.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.65.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The business’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.40.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

