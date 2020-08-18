Conning Inc. Decreases Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Conning Inc. decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $272.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.52.

GS stock traded down $1.26 on Tuesday, hitting $201.81. 50,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,784,883. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $204.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.14. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $250.46. The stock has a market cap of $71.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

