Conning Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Conning Inc. reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,377 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth $31,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in Oracle by 57.4% during the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 987 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 953 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 48.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Oracle from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.88.

Oracle stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.47. The stock had a trading volume of 874,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,314,393. The stock has a market cap of $166.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $57.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $77,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,391,358,826.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total transaction of $37,898,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,001,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,496,824.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $344,646,000 in the last ninety days. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.