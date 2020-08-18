Conning Inc. Sells 77 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Booking by 32.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Booking by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKNG traded up $21.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,773.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,299. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,704.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,608.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,107.29 and a 12-month high of $2,094.00. The stock has a market cap of $72.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.03.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. Booking had a return on equity of 53.57% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $23.59 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was down 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 21.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Booking from $2,070.00 to $2,030.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,520.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Booking from $1,700.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,787.26.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

