Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Posts Earnings Results

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 4.99%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $12.57 on Tuesday. Consolidated Water has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 8.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average of $14.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.71%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

