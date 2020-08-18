Constellation Price Tops $0.0226 (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 18th. During the last week, Constellation has traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Constellation token can now be bought for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000189 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, Hotbit and IDEX. Constellation has a market cap of $28.67 million and $592,465.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00039648 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004821 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $675.11 or 0.05652916 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003705 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00047064 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Constellation Profile

Constellation (DAG) is a token. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io. Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog.

Buying and Selling Constellation

Constellation can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, Kucoin, HitBTC and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

