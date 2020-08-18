Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) CEO Sells $3,870,794.76 in Stock

Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) CEO Charles E. Owens sold 195,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $3,870,794.76.

Shares of ROAD stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.84. 549,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,167. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.89. Construction Partners Inc has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $22.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.95 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.14%. Construction Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Construction Partners Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROAD. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 24.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 7.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Construction Partners by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Construction Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet cut Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Construction Partners from $18.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Construction Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.42.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.