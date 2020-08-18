Content Value Network (CVNT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.66 Million

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 18th. During the last week, Content Value Network has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Content Value Network token can now be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, BitForex and BitMax. Content Value Network has a market cap of $7.66 million and $103,640.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00135663 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $216.80 or 0.01809108 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00193272 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000906 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00135266 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About Content Value Network

Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 925,000,000 tokens. The official website for Content Value Network is cvn.io.

Content Value Network Token Trading

Content Value Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, UEX and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Value Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Content Value Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

