Contrasting Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) and 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) and 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Business First Bancshares and 1st Source’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Business First Bancshares $114.18 million 2.51 $23.77 million $1.80 7.72 1st Source $384.01 million 2.30 $91.96 million $3.57 9.69

1st Source has higher revenue and earnings than Business First Bancshares. Business First Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 1st Source, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Business First Bancshares and 1st Source’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Business First Bancshares 13.94% 8.01% 0.92% 1st Source 21.68% 9.40% 1.19%

Dividends

Business First Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. 1st Source pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Business First Bancshares pays out 22.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. 1st Source pays out 31.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Business First Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and 1st Source has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Business First Bancshares and 1st Source, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Business First Bancshares 0 2 1 0 2.33 1st Source 0 1 1 0 2.50

Business First Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $25.33, suggesting a potential upside of 82.39%. 1st Source has a consensus price target of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.35%. Given Business First Bancshares’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Business First Bancshares is more favorable than 1st Source.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.0% of Business First Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.8% of 1st Source shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Business First Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of 1st Source shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Business First Bancshares has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1st Source has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

1st Source beats Business First Bancshares on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans, including commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, term loans, equipment financing, asset acquisition, expansion and development loans, borrowing base loans, letters of credit, and other loan products; construction and development loans; commercial real estate loans; residential real estate loans comprising first and second lien one-to-four family mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; consumer loans, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; and credit cards. In addition, it offers wealth management products, including mutual funds, annuities, individual retirement accounts, and other financial products. Further, the company provides a range of other financial services comprising drive-through banking facilities, automated teller machines, and employee and payroll benefits solutions; and night depository, personalized checks, treasury and cash management, merchant, automated clearing house, electronic funds transfer, domestic and foreign wire transfer, traveler's checks, vault, loan and deposit sweep accounts, lock-box, international trade finance, international trade, foreign exchange, online and mobile banking, e-statements, and bank-by-mail services. The company operates through 25 banking centers located in the State of Louisiana and in Dallas, Texas. Business First Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards. The company also offers commercial, small business, agricultural, and real estate loans for general corporate purposes, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories, accounts receivables, and renewable energy and acquisition financing; and commercial leasing, treasury management, and retirement planning services. In addition, it provides a range of trust, investment, agency, and custodial services comprising administration of estates and personal trusts, as well as management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations. Further, the company offers equipment loan and lease products for new and used aircraft, automobiles and light trucks, construction equipment, and medium and heavy duty trucks; and leases construction equipment, various types of trucks, vans, automobiles, motor coaches, shuttle buses, and other equipment. Additionally, it provides corporate and personal property, casualty, and individual and group health and life insurance products and services; and investment advisory services to trust and investment clients. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated through 80 banking centers in 17 counties in Indiana and Michigan, and Sarasota County in Florida. 1st Source Corporation was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in South Bend, Indiana.

