Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Director David M. Jacobstein Sells 3,400 Shares

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Director David M. Jacobstein sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $86,190.00.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.21. 648,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $30.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.51. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $144.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OFC shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 146.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,631,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,791 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $29,831,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 471.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,302,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,004,000 after buying an additional 1,074,379 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $23,689,000. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth $19,354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

