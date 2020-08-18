Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,531 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 100,853 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,643,000 after purchasing an additional 31,891 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $624,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 27.4% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.2% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,898 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. 68.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $298.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.88.

COST traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $338.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,154. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.39. The stock has a market cap of $148.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $345.12.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total value of $773,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,042,351.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total value of $1,546,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,133.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,630 shares of company stock worth $11,304,929. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

