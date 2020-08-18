Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $545,000. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth about $215,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Constellation Brands by 3.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 615,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,189,000 after purchasing an additional 22,431 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 14.9% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded down $2.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.69. 830,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,943. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 965.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.37.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

In other news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 90,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total transaction of $16,341,340.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 644,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,823,082.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 638,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $114,989,868.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 249,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,987,311.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,052,364 shares of company stock worth $189,856,440 over the last three months. 15.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.32.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.