Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a drop of 59.4% from the July 30th total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRD.B. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crawford & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crawford & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

CRD.B traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.51. 7,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.79 million, a PE ratio of -93.86 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.81. Crawford & Company has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $10.79.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $234.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.17 million. Crawford & Company had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.15%. As a group, analysts expect that Crawford & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This is an increase from Crawford & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Crawford & Company’s payout ratio is 18.46%.

Crawford & Company Company Profile

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

