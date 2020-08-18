Cream Finance (CREAM) Achieves Market Cap of $16.16 Million

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded up 20.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Cream Finance has a market capitalization of $16.16 million and $3.23 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream Finance token can now be bought for about $116.58 or 0.00975569 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cream Finance has traded up 216.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00134250 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $216.98 or 0.01815739 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00190976 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000897 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00134883 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About Cream Finance

Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,643 tokens. Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance. The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance.

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

Cream Finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

