Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €105.00 Price Target for Sanofi (EPA:SAN)

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been given a €105.00 ($123.53) target price by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SAN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oddo Bhf set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €101.38 ($119.28).

Shares of SAN stock opened at €86.51 ($101.78) on Tuesday. Sanofi has a 12 month low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 12 month high of €92.97 ($109.38). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €89.89 and its 200-day moving average price is €87.60.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

