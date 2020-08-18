Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Given New $0.60 Price Target at Scotiabank

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $0.50 to $0.60 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 83.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CWEGF. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Crew Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from $0.30 to $0.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $0.25 price objective on shares of Crew Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating and set a $0.30 target price on shares of Crew Energy in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Crew Energy from $0.20 to $0.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.39.

Shares of Crew Energy stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.33. 35,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,031. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.23. Crew Energy has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.60.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

