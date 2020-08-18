CROAT (CROAT) Price Hits $0.0013

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 18th. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. CROAT has a total market cap of $106,905.32 and approximately $26.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CROAT has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 81,161,865 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat.

CROAT Coin Trading

CROAT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

