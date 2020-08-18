CrowdWiz Price Tops $0.0110 on Top Exchanges (WIZ)

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. In the last week, CrowdWiz has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One CrowdWiz token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. CrowdWiz has a total market capitalization of $47,305.67 and approximately $5.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00007056 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00035952 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004470 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrowdWiz Profile

CrowdWiz (WIZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 5,639,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,300,516 tokens. CrowdWiz’s official message board is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io. CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CrowdWiz is crowdwiz.io. The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CrowdWiz

CrowdWiz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrowdWiz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CrowdWiz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

