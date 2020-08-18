CryCash (CRC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $712.00

CryCash (CURRENCY:CRC) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 18th. Over the last seven days, CryCash has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. CryCash has a market cap of $428,462.95 and approximately $712.00 worth of CryCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryCash token can currently be purchased for about $0.0891 or 0.00000741 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000090 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00010196 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00011376 BTC.

CryCash Token Profile

CRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 2nd, 2017. CryCash’s total supply is 7,057,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,809,936 tokens. CryCash’s official Twitter account is @cry_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CryCash is medium.com/@crycash. CryCash’s official website is crycash.io.

Buying and Selling CryCash

CryCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

