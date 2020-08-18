CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 268.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.0% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.4% during the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lucas Capital Management boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 31,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

In related news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,983.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,940.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $195,232.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at $981,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,062,342. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.75. The firm has a market cap of $142.91 billion, a PE ratio of -636.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $45.76 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

