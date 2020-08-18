CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Has $1.01 Million Stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DC Investments Management LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 7.7% in the first quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. AXA raised its holdings in Hershey by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 136,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,112,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.96. 22,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,546. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Hershey Co has a 12-month low of $109.88 and a 12-month high of $162.20. The firm has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. Hershey had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 70.65%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hershey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.50.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total transaction of $37,920.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

