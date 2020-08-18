Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 69.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Curaleaf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Curaleaf in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Curaleaf from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Curaleaf in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

Get Curaleaf alerts:

Shares of Curaleaf stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.43. 1,371,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,819. Curaleaf has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $9.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.68.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It cultivates, processes, markets, and/or dispenses a range of cannabis products in various operating markets, including flower, pre-rolls and flower pods, dry-herb vaporizer cartridges, concentrates for vaporizing, concentrates for dabbing, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.