Curecoin (CURE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $12,490.00

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One Curecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0896 or 0.00000743 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Livecoin. Curecoin has a total market cap of $2.21 million and $12,490.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Curecoin has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.10 or 0.00548526 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010546 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000487 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Curecoin Coin Profile

CURE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 11th, 2014. Curecoin’s total supply is 24,629,992 coins. The official website for Curecoin is curecoin.net. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Curecoin

Curecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

