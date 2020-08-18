CUTcoin (CUT) Price Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. During the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $3.49 million and $18,432.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0316 or 0.00000265 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008376 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00136676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.73 or 0.01814777 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00191054 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000898 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00134440 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000159 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUTcoin’s total supply is 114,281,670 coins and its circulating supply is 110,281,670 coins. CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org. The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog.

CUTcoin Coin Trading

CUTcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

