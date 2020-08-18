CVCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $441,547.36 (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 18th. CVCoin has a total market cap of $441,547.36 and approximately $4,525.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CVCoin has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CVCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0357 or 0.00000296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, HADAX, OpenLedger DEX and Sistemkoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008318 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00139423 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.95 or 0.01826665 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00192912 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000912 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00136015 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000161 BTC.

CVCoin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here. CVCoin’s official message board is www.crypviser-forum.com. CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network.

CVCoin Token Trading

CVCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, HADAX, BTC-Alpha, OpenLedger DEX and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

