CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Raised by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 816,217 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 52,785 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises approximately 2.2% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned about 0.06% of CVS Health worth $53,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,117,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,910,037. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.66.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.13.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

See Also: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.