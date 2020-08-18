Cynata Therapeutics Ltd (OTCMKTS:CYYNF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cynata Therapeutics Ltd (OTCMKTS:CYYNF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 56.1% from the July 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cynata Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

OTCMKTS CYYNF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.60. 20,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,767. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.51. Cynata Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $1.19.

About Cynata Therapeutics

Cynata Therapeutics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes a proprietary mesenchymal stem cell technology under the Cymerus brand name for human therapeutic use in Australia. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is CYP-001, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of graft versus host disease.

