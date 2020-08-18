CynergisTek Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CynergisTek Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the April 30th total of 29,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CynergisTek stock. Horton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CynergisTek Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 954,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,481 shares during the period. CynergisTek comprises about 1.3% of Horton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Horton Capital Management LLC owned about 9.19% of CynergisTek worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CynergisTek alerts:

Separately, Benchmark lowered CynergisTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

Shares of CTEK stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $1.47. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,692. CynergisTek has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $4.04.

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12).

About CynergisTek

Cynergistek, Inc provides outsourced document solutions, IT consulting data security, and managed print services primarily to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers Incident Response, Vendor Security Management, and Patient Privacy Monitoring Service, as well as Compliance Assist Partner Program.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for CynergisTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CynergisTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.