Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 283 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 2.7% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd grew its position in AutoZone by 12.9% in the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in AutoZone by 13.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 1,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,100.21, for a total transaction of $193,636.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $271,751.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AZO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,207.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,668. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,157.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,061.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.91. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.91 and a 1-year high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $14.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.80 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 91.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 63.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Cfra reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $1,275.00 price objective (up from $1,250.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. DA Davidson started coverage on AutoZone in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,380.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Nomura Instinet reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,232.88.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

