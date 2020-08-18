Dakota Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,889 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 351.9% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 57.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4,644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total value of $315,030.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,695.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $810,521. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $78.66. 104,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,161,871. The stock has a market cap of $91.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.79. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.01.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Starbucks from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.04.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

