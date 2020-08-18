DAOBet Price Hits $0.0309 on Major Exchanges (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. DAOBet has a total market capitalization of $5.17 million and $344,499.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DAOBet has traded up 207.7% against the dollar. One DAOBet coin can currently be bought for $0.0309 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAOBet alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11,949.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.17 or 0.02562131 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.75 or 0.00658988 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00009609 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000472 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000114 BTC.

DAOBet Coin Profile

DAOBet (CRYPTO:BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog. DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin.

Buying and Selling DAOBet

DAOBet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.