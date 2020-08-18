Dash (DASH) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $315.75 Million

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One Dash coin can currently be bought for about $97.00 or 0.00789499 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, Bithumb, OKEx and Trade By Trade. Dash has a total market cap of $936.86 million and $315.75 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dash has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00012986 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00060924 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005138 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001013 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,658,696 coins. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dash

