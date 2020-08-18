Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,407,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432,022 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.47% of Datadog worth $122,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DDOG. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 209.0% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 74.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter worth $33,000. 29.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Datadog from $46.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Datadog from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Datadog currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.14.

Shares of Datadog stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.10. 118,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,672,752. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $98.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,172.50.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Datadog had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $140.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Datadog will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,409,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 384,200 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $27,051,522.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,262 shares in the company, valued at $8,256,417.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,623,556 shares of company stock worth $219,195,001 in the last 90 days. 26.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

