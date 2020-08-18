Datamine (DAM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $437,409.00

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 18th. Datamine has a market cap of $1.27 million and $437,409.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Datamine has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar. One Datamine token can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001991 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00007934 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00089797 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.80 or 0.00290383 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00038324 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00007141 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00009761 BTC.

Datamine Token Profile

Datamine (CRYPTO:DAM) is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,308,207 tokens. The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com. Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency.

Buying and Selling Datamine

Datamine can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

