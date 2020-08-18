DEAPcoin Reaches One Day Volume of $526,897.00 (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One DEAPcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. DEAPcoin has a total market capitalization of $6.74 million and $526,897.00 worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DEAPcoin has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008379 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00134896 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $216.73 or 0.01812898 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00190534 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000898 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00134677 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000158 BTC.

DEAPcoin Profile

DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 882,771,017 tokens. The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg.

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

