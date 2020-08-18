DeltaChain 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.00 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. DeltaChain has a market cap of $31,565.20 and $3.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeltaChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. During the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded 22% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00007973 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00087416 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00289877 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00038456 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00007166 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DeltaChain is a token. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech. The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeltaChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

