Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Earns Neutral Rating from Citigroup

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DTEGY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Telekom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.03. The stock had a trading volume of 54,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,937. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $18.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.67. The firm has a market cap of $86.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.54.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.