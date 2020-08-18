DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Bought by Knuff & Co LLC

Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,603 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the quarter. DexCom accounts for about 2.4% of Knuff & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the first quarter worth $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 214.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DXCM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $385.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $430.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.95.

NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $440.17. 11,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,964. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $424.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.28 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.99, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.79.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.48. DexCom had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DexCom news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.31, for a total transaction of $175,724.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.74, for a total transaction of $607,408.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,424,968.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,293 shares of company stock valued at $23,101,017. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

