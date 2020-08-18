Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) VP Sells $345,997.85 in Stock

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 24,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $345,997.85.

Shares of Digi International stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.00. The company had a trading volume of 111,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.31. Digi International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day moving average is $11.59. The company has a market cap of $401.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.76.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $70.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.55 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 2.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Digi International Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGII. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Digi International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 452,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 10,902 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in shares of Digi International in the 1st quarter worth about $1,908,000. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 160,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Digi International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 158,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Digi International by 149.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 139,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 83,224 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DGII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Digi International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Digi International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

