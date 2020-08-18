DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE: DLR):

8/11/2020 – DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $186.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2020 – DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH is now covered by analysts at TD Securities. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

7/31/2020 – DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $164.00 to $173.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

7/31/2020 – DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $150.00 to $154.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp to a “buy” rating.

7/15/2020 – DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock.

7/14/2020 – DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH is now covered by analysts at Edward Jones. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/14/2020 – DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $164.00 price target on the stock.

6/24/2020 – DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.39. 18,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,602. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $165.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.71, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.24.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.28). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

In other news, SVP Matt Mercier sold 1,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total value of $218,702.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,452.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $159,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,973 shares of company stock valued at $17,895,567 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 8,742 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,364,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,003,000 after acquiring an additional 115,252 shares during the last quarter.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

