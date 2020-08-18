DigixDAO Price Tops $80.10 on Major Exchanges (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 18th. One DigixDAO token can now be purchased for $80.10 or 0.00670008 BTC on major exchanges including AirSwap, OKEx, Radar Relay and Huobi. During the last week, DigixDAO has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. DigixDAO has a total market capitalization of $12.99 million and $56,664.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008379 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00134896 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.73 or 0.01812898 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00190534 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00031506 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000898 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00134677 BTC.

About DigixDAO

DGD uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 162,131 tokens. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global. DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

DigixDAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin, Cobinhood, Bancor Network, Binance, Liqui, AirSwap, IDEX, Radar Relay, Huobi, Bitbns, BigONE, Gate.io and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

